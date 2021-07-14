DeSantis peddling products that show disdain for Fauci and mask wearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaning into the COVID-19 skepticism that’s spread through much of the Republican Party base by selling sets of canned-drink coolers on his campaign website that criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci and ridicule mask wearing.

“Don’t Fauci My Florida,” is on one set of the insulated can coolers, which are often called beer cozies or "koozies" after the brand name. The other asks “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

DeSantis is selling the merchandise as COVID-19 cases are surging again in Florida. The Republican governor spent much of 2020 and 2021 thumbing his nose at the public health establishment over the coronavirus, and bragging that the stands against shutdowns and mask mandates paid off for Florida.

Also this week, Orange County Major Jerry Demings urged all residents, even those who are vaccinated, to wear mask indoors in crowded places, because of the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases.

DeSantis is hoping to convince the voters as he faces re-election next year — and prepares for a widely expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Many of the voters he wants are skeptical about the severity of the coronavirus and don’t see a need to get vaccinated. In most of Florida, counties that went strongly for former President Donald Trump in 2020 have lower vaccination rates.

Counties in which President Joe Biden did better generally have higher vaccination rates.

Fauci, a world-renowned public health expert, is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He advised Trump, who often disdained public health experts, and is COVID-19 medical adviser to Biden.

A speaker at the weekend Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Dallas was cheered when he said the government failed to get a high percentage of people to get vaccinated.

Asked about it on CNN, Fauci said the audience reaction was “horrifying.”

“I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives,” Fauci said. “Everybody starts screaming and clapping. I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who’s thinking clearly can get that. What is that all about?”

Broward attorney Andrew Weinstein, a longtime supporter of Biden, noticed the koozie sales and posted about them on Twitter.

“The fact that Ron DeSantis is selling ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ koozies on his campaign website while the state leads the nation in new COVID cases and deaths tells you everything you need to know about him,” Weinstein wrote.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health showed there is a surge in Florida cases.

The weekly COVID-19 report, released Friday, showed 23,697 new cases among Florida residents, up 48% from 15,978 a week earlier. The positivity rate for testing stands at 7.8%, up from 5.2%.

The state also reported 172 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the latest weekly report. On July 2, the Health Department reported 213 additional deaths.

DeSantis has used humor to appeal to Republican voters before. In the 20189 gubernatorial campaign, he released a TV ad — derided by opponents and praised by fans ― designed to reinforce how much he believed in Trump and the then-president’s MAGA movement. In the spot, DeSantis taught one of his children to “build the wall” — a reference to Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico — and showed them building a wall out of cardboard blocks.

