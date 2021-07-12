National Politics

Some Jackson leaders want to reopen old youth detention

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Some Jackson city leaders want to open up more jail space to keep criminals off the streets.

The idea involves an old youth detention center, which would be reopened to hold people charged with misdemeanor crimes, WJTV-TV reported.

Opening up more space to hold people accused of crimes would help send a message that crime won’t be tolerated, Councilman Ashby Foote said.

The detention center has about 24 cells and a courtroom.

The city council is reviewing the idea.

