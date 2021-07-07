Missouri lawmaker vying for 4th District congressional seat

Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh on Wednesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th congressional district seat.

Voters first elected Walsh, a 42-year-old Ashland Republican, to the state House in 2017. She serves on the influential House Budget Committee and leads a budget subcommittee.

Before her election to the House, Walsh worked jobs ranging from a factory worker to an auditor in the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

“I’m running for Congress to defend the American Dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had," Walsh said in a Wednesday statement.

Hartzler, a Republican, announced her Senate bid last month. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Roy Blunt’s retirement. Blunt announced in March he would not seek another term.

Other Republican candidates eyeing the congressional seat include former state Sen. Ed Emery and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks.

Archie, Missouri resident Jeff Leathers is the only Democrat to file for the seat so far.