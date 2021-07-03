Police: Girl killed after being ejected from vehicle

Authorities are investigating the death of a girl killed after being ejected from a vehicle that went over a western Pennsylvania hillside.

Allegheny County police said the single-vehicle crash in McKeesport was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency responders found that a vehicle had gone over a hillside and a juvenile female passenger had been ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives opened an investigation, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call county police.