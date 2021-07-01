Burn ban issued on DNR lands due to drought, fire danger

A statewide burn ban in Washington starts Friday on all Department of Natural Resources forest land because of drought and elevated fire danger.

The order issued by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz bans outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30. That date could change depending on fire conditions.

“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” Franz said in a news release Thursday. “The risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer.”

Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to skip setting off fireworks this Fourth of July, in part because the sparks could easily start fires.