SUV crashes into LA home during police chase, kills woman

An 86-year-old woman was killed and a man was critically injured when an SUV crashed into the bedroom of their Los Angeles home during a police chase early Saturday.

The two were trapped under the vehicle after a 26-year-old suspect lost control as he tried to make a turn, crashing into the home in the Crenshaw neighborhood around 1 a.m., police said in a statement.

The woman, Aida Villavicencio, was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with head trauma.

The suspect, 26-year-old Eliseo Ixchopcalel, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was later was taken into custody and booked for investigation of gross vehicular manslaughter, the statement said.

Police said the chase began when officers on patrol were rear-ended by the SUV. When the officers got out of their patrol car and approached the vehicle, the driver fled.