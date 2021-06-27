Harris named interim police chief of Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed on Friday named Ramona Harris as the city's interim police chief.

Harris is an 18-year veteran of the department and worked her way up to the rank of major.

“She is universally respected among her peers in law enforcement. That was evident in our conversations with local and state law enforcement leaders around this decision,” Reed said.

Harris said at a news conference that she is “humbled and honored” to be named to the role. She said it is crucial for the department and the community to work together.

“We will do everything that it takes to make this city happy, to make this city safe,” Harris said at the news conference.

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the mayor’s office announced Chief Ernest Finley’s resignation. Finley was sworn in as the city’s 14th police chief in January 2015.

The search for a permanent police chief will be ongoing.

“We will look far and wide for the best person to lead this department and that person may be internal or external,” the mayor said. “We’re going to cast a wide net because we know it’s important we have a person who can lead the police department externally to solve crime but also can lead the department internally and improve some of the things that are going very well and stabilize some things that aren’t.”