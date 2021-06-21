Carjacking suspect killed by police in Kansas City, Kansas

A carjacking suspect has died after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities said.

Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but said he was a 25-year-old man.

Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas. The victim told police he was giving the suspect a ride when the man pulled a gun and demanded the vehicle, a Ford Expedition.

Officers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday spotted a vehicle that matched the description and a pursuit began. The pursuit went into Kansas City, Kansas, and ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed behind a convenience store.

Police said a review of footage from in-car and body cameras showed the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun before turning and shooting at police. Officers returned fire and the man died at a hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by a multi-agency task force made up of representatives from Kansas City, Kansas, police, and the sheriff's department and district attorney's office in Wyandotte County, Kansas.