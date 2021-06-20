Fort Stewart wins Army award for conservation

A sprawling Army post in Georgia is being recognized by the military for its conservation efforts.

Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah has been chosen to received the Army Environmental Award for Natural Resources Conservation for a large installation.

Home to the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. Is 284,000 acres (115,000 hectares) include vast tracts of pine forest, wetlands and blackwater rivers.

The Army has 120 training areas scattered across the largely undeveloped land, which is managed a team tasked with balancing military readiness and environmental stewardship.

“We have an amazing team that puts this together, really managing our environmental assets so that includes wildlife management, cultural resource management and more importantly ensuring that the conditions are set for our soldiers to train and prepare for worldwide deployment anywhere or anytime they may be called,” Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart's garrison commander, told WTOC-TV.

The Fort Stewart property is homes to seven species protected by the Endangered Species Act including red-cockaded woodpeckers, eastern indigo snakes and gopher tortoises.