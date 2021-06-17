Kansas City police identify man killed in shooting Tuesday

Police in Kansas City have identified a man fatally shot inside a home in the Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood.

Derrick Williams, 45, died in the shooting that occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near E. 36th and Olive streets, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found Williams in the home with gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests or suspects in the case were announced on Thursday.

Police said Williams' death marked the city’s 69th homicide this year, compared with 83 homicides in Kansas City by the same time last year.