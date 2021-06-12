Government taking shape for Mississippi’s newest city

A governing structure is taking shape for Mississippi's newest city.

The state Supreme Court ruled in May that the Madison County community of Gluckstadt may become a city.

Secretary of State Michael Watson held a ceremony Wednesday to sign papers recognizing the new status for Gluckstadt. Watson introduced officials who had been appointed by a citizens' committee.

Walter Morrison is mayor. Miya Warfield-Bates, John Taylor, Jayce Powell, Wesley Slay and Lisa Williams are at-large aldermen, the Clarion Ledger reported.

“This is the culmination of many years of hard work,” Morrison said. “This is both an end and a beginning. It’s the end of a process that was arduous at times ... a very difficult and complicated journey towards incorporation.”

The officials are expected to be sworn during the first city meeting June 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, said attorney John Scanlon, who has represented Gluckstadt residents for years.

Justices ruled unanimously that Gluckstadt could incorporate nearly 11 square miles (28.5 square kilometers) of Madison County, north of Madison and south of Canton. The decision came after a long court battle that included opposition from Canton.

“It is our goal to form a city government that the citizens of Gluckstadt can be proud of and participate in, and that they can finally begin to make local decisions that affect them everyday,” Morrison said.