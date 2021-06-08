Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management, during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

President Joe Biden's nominee to oversee vast expanses of public lands in the U.S. West encountered Republican pushback during a Tuesday confirmation hearing over her past involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist.

Tracy Stone-Manning, former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, has been nominated to serve as director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The agency has jurisdiction over 245 million acres (100 million hectares) of federally-owned land in western states, managing them for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction and grazing to recreation.

Senate confirmation for Stone-Manning would mark a stark change for an agency that catered to oil and gas interests under former President Donald Trump.

During a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Republicans lambasted Stone-Manning over her role as treasurer and board member of Montana Conservation Voters, which ran ads against Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines during the last election cycle.

“You've been incredibly partisan in your past,” said Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. “It seems like from your heart you really don't care for Republicans.”

Stone-Manning indicated that she wanted to move on from the 2020 election in which Daines beat back a challenge from Bullock.