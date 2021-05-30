Sheriff’s officials: Washington man stabs parents to death

A man stabbed his parents to death Sunday at a home in Washington state, police said.

A neighbor told officers he heard screaming and saw a man down in the street in Bonney Lake and the man's son standing near him covered in blood, according to the Pierce County sheriff's office.

The neighbor tried holding the 29-year-old man at gunpoint but the man ran inside. The neighbor then heard the man's mother screaming inside the home, KOMO-TV reported.

The man's father died at a hospital. His mother died inside the home, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials didn't release the identities of the victims or suspect. The man left the home and was arrested when deputies arrived.