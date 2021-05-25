Herd of buffalo seen wandering Arkansas neighborhood

Police in northwest Arkansas are working to reunite a herd of buffalo with its owners after the animals were spotted wandering around a residential area Monday morning.

The Bella Vista Police Department said in a Facebook post that residents should avoid the area while the herd is on the loose.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo — no, that is not a typo — that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” police said on Facebook.

A brief video clip posted by the police department showed three buffalo ambling down a street with a house visible in the background.

A city spokeswoman tells Fayetteville TV station KHOG that authorities have identified the owners of the buffalo and are working to get them home safely.

Bella Vista is near the state’s border with Missouri and is about 225 miles (360 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.