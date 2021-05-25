National Politics
Police ID woman killed in early morning crash in Kansas City
Police have identified a woman killed crash in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.
Suzanne Cole, 31, of Kansas City, died in the crash that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Dodge pickup heading northbound apparently lost control of the vehicle, which slid across the grass median into the southbound traffic and hit a sedan head on, police said.
Cole was a passenger in the sedan, investigators said. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital is in serious condition, but was later listed as stable.
Two men in the truck were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were investigating whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash.
Comments