1 dead after manhunt, police shooting in Montgomery

A daylong search that began with an alleged kidnapping ended with a man shot to death by officers during an exchange of gunfire at a motel, authorities said.

Police who answered a call about a domestic dispute early Tuesday found out that a man had taken away a woman at gunpoint, Police Chief Ernest Finley told news outlets.

Investigators determined the man might be at a motel and were met with gunfire when they arrived, he said. Officers returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the dead person, who was wanted on charges including kidnapping from the initial incident. The woman was safe, Finley said.