Louisville officials launch youth network initiative

Officials in Kentucky's largest city have launched an initiative aimed at helping underserved youth.

The Louisville Youth Network was launched last week by Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Council and community partners, a statement from the mayor's office said.

It will serve as a one-stop-shop to connect youth ages 16-24 with resources for topics that include education, jobs, mental heath, housing and substance abuse. Louisville Metro Council allocated $1 million to fund the program.

“Investing in our youth, especially traditionally underserved youth, is an investment in our community’s success,” Fischer said. “We believe every young person deserves the chance to cultivate their talents and reach their full potential, and the Network can help them to do just that."

The Louisville Metro Office of Youth Development will lead the network with partners that include the Coalition Supporting Young Adults, the Louisville Urban League and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.