17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said.

Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the person called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers at the park.

He approached the Grandview officers aggressively before two officers fired their weapons at him, Bell said.

No officers were injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the patrol said.