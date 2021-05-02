Georgia courthouse needs extensive repairs after flooding

A courthouse in southwest Georgia needs extensive repairs after a water leak caused flooding throughout the building.

Officials determined a leaky water line connected to a third-floor coffee machine went undetected for two days before unleashing a soggy mess inside the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building, WALB-TV reported.

Heidi Minnick, facilities management director for Dougherty County, said water gushed down a stairway like a waterfall.

"When we came in, it looked like a hose was on, like the ones you have in your backyard,” Minnick said.

That was in early April. The building is dry now but remains closed. Minnick said roughly one-third of the building will need some type of repairs. Carpet, cabinets and wallpaper all need replacing. County officials are waiting on insurance adjusters to give a cost estimate.

No date has been set for reopening the judicial building, though officials say they hope it will be sometime over the summer.