Ex-House Speaker John Boehner has colorful response to question about political future

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner told the respected host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” he’s “a s--t” for asking about a potential run for office in the future.

The smack talking came at the end of an interview in which the Ohio Republican held forth about the state of the GOP, immigration and other topics.

Asked whether he’d ever run for office again, Boehner said, “I’d rather set myself on fire than to run for office again.”

“The only reason I asked that question — because I expected an answer just like that,” host Chuck Todd rejoined.

“You’re a s--t,” Boehner said twice, chuckling.

“I’ll take that as a backhanded compliment,” the host said with a smile.

The interview came as Boehner has been promoting his new memoir, “On the House.” The 2011-2015 speaker has made headlines for trashing fellow Republicans for welcoming fringe elements into the party.

“This so-called America First Caucus is one of the nuttiest things I’ve ever seen,” he said Sunday, discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s plans for a congressional group dedicated to Trump’s agenda.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, scrapped the idea over the weekend, according to CNN.