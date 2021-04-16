St. Louis police: Woman killed, 7-year-old hurt in shooting

A woman was fatally shot and a 7-year-old girl injured in a shooting in north St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the North Pointe neighborhood near the St. Louis border with the suburb of Jennings. according to police. The woman died at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

Police said the girl was shot in an ankle and was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from the injury.

The shooting death marked the fifth homicide in the North Pointe neighborhood so far this year. That includes two men who were fatally shot April 5 at the same intersection as Thursday night’s shooting.