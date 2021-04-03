National Politics

Georgia police department collects 40 guns in buyback event

The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga.

A Georgia police department says it collected a few dozen firearms during a gun buyback event.

Police in Albany handed out $4,500 worth of gift cards in exchange for 40 guns during the four-hour event outside the Albany Civic Center, WALB-TV reported.

People exchanging weapons Thursday traded in handguns, long rifles and even a sawed-off shotgun.

Albany Police Capt. Benita Childs said gunowners she spoke with during the buyback seemed to be responsible people, with some saying they wanted weapons out of their homes to protect their grandchildren.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said he hopes to hold another gun buyback event, perhaps in the fall.

  Comments  

Business

Groups warn Venice lagoon still at risk after cruise decree

April 03, 2021 10:42 AM

National Politics

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Indiana’s Lake Michigan beaches

April 03, 2021 10:34 AM

Business

‘Tasting rooms’ trip up wine giant’s proposal in SC

April 03, 2021 10:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service