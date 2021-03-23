Montana man to go to trial following Idaho bar shooting

A jury trial for a Montana man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in Idaho last year has been scheduled for April 28 after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin L. Sherper, 24, of Whitefish, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene on July 11 around 9 p.m. Police said Sherper had an altercation with security staff after he was removed from the building.

Authorities said witnesses outside the bar told police Sherper yelled at them, then threatened to come back and kill them, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Monday.

Police said Sherper returned in a white truck and shot at three bar employees as he drove past, firing between six and nine shots. Court documents said two people were injured.

Police arrested Sherper later that night at a Coeur d’Alene residence.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bail in the Kootenai County Jail for each count of the two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

It's not clear from online records if Sherper has an attorney. The Kootenai County public defender's office didn't return a call from The Associated Press.