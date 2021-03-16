Judge orders release of Kansas Senate leader after arrest

This photo provided by the Shawnee County Jail in Topeka, Kan., shows Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, after being booked for an arrest, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Suellentrop was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee a law enforcement officer. (Shawnee County Jail via AP). AP

A judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a Kansas Senate leader from jail in Topeka, finding there was not enough evidence to support his arrest hours earlier on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.

Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m., following his arrest by the Capitol Police, a division of the Kansas Highway Patrol. Online booking records show that the Wichita Republican also was arrested on suspicion of speeding and crossing a divided highway.

But Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan said during a brief first court appearance for Suellentrop that a police report did not contain “pertinent information.” Suellentrop appeared by video conference from jail, and it was not clear whether he had hired an attorney.

The Capitol Police said Suellentrop's arrest occurred on Interstate 70 near an exit north of downtown. Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears said in an email to The AP that Suellentrop's SUV was traveling the wrong direction in the highway's westbound lanes. Breshears said there was “a short pursuit.”

Suellentrop is a 68-year-old business owner who has served in the Legislature since 2009.

