Fort Campbell begins work on new and renovated family homes

Fort Campbell is building or renovating hundreds of military family homes in an $87.4 million project.

The project calls for building 144 new three- and four-bedroom homes, renovating 170 houses and demolishing 250 homes over the next five years. The Army and its private housing partner, Landlease, are breaking ground on the project Thursday at the sprawling post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

There's also more to come, Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Jeremy Bell said.

The Army recently approved a $1.1 billion capital investment plan. A news release from Fort Campbell said they will receive housing investments under the plan, along with Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Drum, New York; and Army housing on Oahu, Hawaii.