Seattle Fire employee arrested after Councilmember threats

Seattle police on Friday arrested a city fire department employee in connection with threats made to a City Councilmember.

In a statement, authorities said the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was booked for cyberstalking, computer trespass and identity theft as part of an ongoing probe.

The statement did not identify the city councilmember, but in January Councilmember Kshama Sawant said she had received threats from an email address that appeared to belong to Seattle Fire Department employee.

Police said there was an initial investigation into a fire department employee, which led them to a second employee of the organization. The first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but the second employee now faces charges, authorities said.

The Seattle Times reports the city's fire department confirmed that a firefighter/EMT was arrested on Friday morning while coming off duty.

“The arrest is in relation to threats made from a fire department email address to a City of Seattle Council member in late 2020 and early 2021,” spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said. “This individual has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the upcoming legal process and internal investigation.”

Sawant, who had previously called for investigations, said she received the threats in December and January.

“If you know what’s good, you would know it’s time to go,” a person wrote in December, according to emails supplied by Sawant's office. “If you need help leaving, try jumping head first off the top floor of your building. I’ll even come push you.”

In a public letter last month, Sawant wrote: “I believe these emails must be taken very seriously given the current political context with an emboldened right wing nationally, the specific threatening content of the emails, and the fact that they originate from a City of Seattle email account.”