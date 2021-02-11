National Politics

Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in wrong-way crash in Independence

The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.

One person is dead and four others are suffering from significant injuries following a wrong-way crash in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of Little Blue Parkway hit another vehicle head-on, police said..

The driver and three passengers in the northbound car were taken to a hospital, where the driver died, police said. Authorities said one of the passengers in that car was in critical condition, while the other two were in stable condition.

The wrong-way driver also was hospitalized with significant injuries, police said, but was stable. Police had not released the names of those involved by Thursday morning.

