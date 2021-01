Biden hereda la singular agenda de salud de Trump

Read Next

The new administration in Washington is only a week old and the relationship between the White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is already strained.

Accustomed to Oval Office pandemic access with former President Donald Trump, DeSantis wound up this week in a tit-for-tat with President Joe Biden’s top press aide over the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. The rollout of the two-shot regimen has left Floridians frustrated as scarce appointments quickly fill up at hospitals, grocery stores and pharmacies.