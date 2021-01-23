House Speaker wants to add 2 justices to SC Supreme Court

The leader of the South Carolina House wants to add two more justices to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas said most states have either seven or nine justices. South Carolina's highest court has had five justices for at least 50 years.

“This change will bring a greater diversity of ideas and perspective that is much more representative of South Carolina as it is today and as it will be in the future,” Lucas said in a statement to The (Columbia) State.

Lucas is a sponsor of the resolution which if passed by the House and Senate would put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November 2022 to expand the state Supreme Court.

Government watchdogs said they want to hear more about the proposal and are especially interested in hearing if the state Supreme Court feels like it is overworked at five justices.

Lawmakers have yet to hold hearings on the proposal.

The General Assembly in South Carolina selects Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit and Family Court judges after a screening process.