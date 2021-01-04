Former state Supreme Court chief justice joins law firm

The first Black woman to serve as chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court has become a partner in the law firm McGuireWoods.

The firm said in a statement on Monday that Cheri Beasley will work in the firm's Raleigh office in its litigation and appellate groups.

Beasley recently stepped down from the court, which she joined in 2012 after serving on state trial and appellate benches. Last summer, she publicly called out racial disparities in the nation’s judicial system.

“Cheri Beasley is a distinguished jurist who has dedicated her career to ensuring our justice system works for everyone,” said McGuireWoods Managing Partner J. Tracy Walker IV. “Her leadership, wisdom, and experience will be tremendous assets for our appellate and litigation practices and our clients.”