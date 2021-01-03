Police: Armed man shot, killed by troopers on overpass

State police and prosecutors are investigating the death of a man shot and killed by state troopers on an overpass in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region last week after they said he pointed a firearm at them.

Troopers were called to the southbound Route 33 overpass over Interstate 80 on Dec. 30 after a report of a distraught man, police said. Christian Joseph Hall, 19, was standing by a bridge and was armed, but when ordered to place his firearm on the ground, he initially complied, state police said in a release.

“As troopers continued to negotiate with Hall regarding the incident, Hall became uncooperative and retrieved the firearm and began walking towards the troopers,” police said. Police said he then pointed the gun in their direction, and they fired, hitting Hall, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Both I-80 and Route 33 were shut down during the episode, authorities said.