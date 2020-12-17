Police: Man rejected by Army shot at recruitment center

A North Carolina man shot at an Army recruiting station after being rejected from joining the Armed Forces branch, authorities said.

James Alexander Cooper, 36, was charged Monday with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed weapon, news outlets reported.

A statement from Army spokeswoman Lisa Ferguson said no one was wounded during the shooting, though the gunfire damaged the building's entrance, The News & Observer reported.

Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn said officers responded to the center Monday evening and arrested Cooper at the scene.

Glenn said Cooper also had “several orders for arrest related to previous charges."

Ferguson said Cooper had applied to join the Army but was disqualified. It's unclear how many times Cooper previously applied for the Armed Forces branch. It's also unclear why he was rejected.

Army officials said recruiters worked remotely on Tuesday but returned to the station Wednesday.

It's unclear whether Cooper had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.