GOP leaders to act as electors, cast Kansas votes for Trump

Republican party officials picked to serve as Kansas members of the Electoral College were set to meet Monday to cast the state’s six electoral votes for President Donald Trump.

The electors were scheduled to convene at the Statehouse in the House chamber with Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state's chief election official, presiding. They planned first to cast their votes for president, then for Vice President Mike Pence.

The electors are led by Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman, and all are state party officials.

Trump carried Kansas with more than 56% of the vote in the November election, while Democrat Joe Biden received less than 42%. However, Biden carried enough states to win 306 electoral votes nationally, to 232 for Trump.