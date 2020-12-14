North Carolinians have been fishing and hunting more in 2020

State officials in North Carolinians say that hunting and fishing have increased this year.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday that license revenue from fishing, hunting and combination licenses rose more than 20% in the past seven to eight months. Vessel revenue was up more than 10%.

That information comes from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

“Without a shadow of doubt, I think we can attribute the increase in hunting and fishing as a direct result of COVID-19 and the situations that ensued,” said Paul Thompson, northern mountains land management biologist with WRC.

For instance, the spring turkey season shows a 28% increase and set a new record of 23,431 birds, Thompson said.

Thompson said that layoffs, job loss and working and learning remotely has prompted many folks to turn to hunting and fishing as a way to stay active and cope.

“For many, hunting and fishing was now something they had time to pursue. The outdoors suddenly became a sanctuary for those wishing to remove themselves from the crowds and the stresses of their current situation,” he explained.