FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Assemblyman Bill Brough, R-Dana Point, right, talks with Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, in Sacramento, Calif. Patricia Todd, a former legislative aide has filed a criminal complaint against Brough, accusing him of raping her following a 2015 dinner meeting in Sacramento. The Orange County Register reported Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, that Todd is at least the sixth woman to accuse the assemblyman of sexual assault or harassment in the past decade. The Associated Press doesn’t usually name people who say they are victims of sexual assault but Todd told the Register she wanted to be publicly identified. AP

In a story December 4, 2020, about a rape accusation against then-California Assemblyman Bill Brough, The Associated Press erroneously reported the accuser is the first of Brough’s at least six accusers to allow her name to be published. Some of the other women have publicly used their names but Patricia Todd is the only one accusing the lawmaker of rape. The AP also erroneously reported Todd drank alcohol with Brough at a dinner.