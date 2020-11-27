Former House Republican flips central California seat

Republican David Valadao has reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the California farm belt two years ago.

The former congressman defeated Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who ousted Valadao in the 21st Congressional District two years ago by 862 votes. Valadao had endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016 — a risk in a swing district the president lost by 15 points four years ago.

But he also stressed his independence, such as criticizing the Trump administration for family separations at the border and promoting his willingness to work across party lines.

The seat is the third pickup for Republicans in California.

Democrats hold a wide registration edge in the district, though California’s agricultural centers have long been known for Republican residents who vote reliably and Democrats who often do not.

Both candidates had seen unfavorable publicity tied to their business interests.