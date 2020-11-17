Bradenton Herald Logo
Man dies, 2 wounded in shootout near N Carolina courthouse

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

One man was killed and two more were wounded in a shootout near a North Carolina courthouse that was placed on lockdown as a result, police said.

Greensboro police said in a news release that Avion Imeen McLean, 20, died at the hospital on Monday, news outlets reported. A second shooting victim remains in critical condition and a third man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire near the South Eugene Street entrance of the Guilford County Courthouse. Authorities were reviewing video footage, talking to witnesses and searching the scene for evidence on Monday.

So far, there have been no arrests in the incident.

Greensboro police said another man was shot and killed Monday night. Officers responding to a report of shots being fired found Lashon Ellerbe, 30, who was taken to a hospital before he died. Police didn't provide any information on suspects.

