Alabama officer resigns over comment about Biden voters

A southwestern Alabama police officer has resigned after he posted a threatening message against supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

An investigation began Thursday into a post on Flomaton Police Capt. Scott Walden's personal Facebook page, news outlets reported. Several people complained over Walden's reply to a woman who said “idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away.”

“They need to line up ev1 (every one) of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason,” Walden posted. The post was later taken down from public view Thursday.

Walden later posted that he did not mean Biden voters should be shot, just voters who “commit treason.” But his response did not make that distinction.

On Friday, the police department presented its investigative findings to Mayor Dewey Bondurant and the town attorney.

“As of early this morning the officer whose conduct was reported is no longer employed by the Town of Flomaton Police Department,” the department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

While the department did not mention Walden by name, Bondurant told WPMI -TV that the captain resigned.

“I am glad he resigned, but I would have fired him because what he did was wrong,” Bondurant told the station. “For a police officer to say he should shoot someone in the head, that is unacceptable. You cannot tolerate that, you just can’t.”