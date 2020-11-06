2020 Latest: Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count

An election supervisor answer questions from an election worker as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. AP

The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

4:40 a.m.

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

__

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Read more:

— Trump predicts a ‘lot of litigation’ to decide the White House race

— ANALYSIS: Trump delivers a diatribe that's both shocking and unsurprising

— EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way

— Trump and his Republican allies made significant inroads with Latino voters