North Carolina will keep 10 polling places open longer

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep 10 polling places open beyond their initially scheduled closure because they opened late or had technical difficulties, a move that is expected to delay statewide reporting of results.

The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County. That means the state can’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m.

The state’s more than 2,600 polling places are generally scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. But North Carolina elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed. Board Chair Damon Circosta confirmed at the emergency meetings Tuesday that the additional time would delay public release of results.

“First and foremost, this happens in every election," Circosta said during the second meeting, which was conducted remotely. "There's invariably some sort of issue that comes up that results in delay of opening of a polling place or interruption of polling at a polling place.”

The polling places that opened late include one site in Cabarrus County, one in Guilford County and two in Sampson County. The delays were at least partly due to issues with printers or other electronic equipment. The extensions, which only apply to the individual precincts and not other sites in those counties, range from 17 minutes to 45 minutes and match the extra time it took to get them open.

In Warren County, three sites received extensions after officials had trouble with a code, preventing voting machines from working immediately, Circosta said. Voters were offered provisional ballots until the issue was resolved.

In Charlotte, an armed man loitering at a polling site on Election Day was arrested and charged with trespassing, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

Justin Dunn, 36, was legally carrying a firearm but loitered at the site after voting Tuesday morning, which prompted someone to call police to the scene over fears of voter intimidation, the release said. A precinct official accompanied by police asked him to leave the site and banned him from the location.

Police said Dunn left the precinct but returned about two hours later. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Publicly listed numbers for Dunn were disconnected when a reporter tried to reach him. A video posted on social media Tuesday shows Dunn saying he fears for his life when he is in public, “especially when there’s Black Lives Matter t-shirts.”

“They intimidate me,” he said.