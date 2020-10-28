Bradenton Herald Logo
St. Louis police union has new president

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

A St. Louis police union founded by a group of Black officers nearly 50 years ago has a new president.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sgt. Donnell Walters' election as leader of the Ethical Society of Police was announced Tuesday. He replaces Sgt. Heather Taylor, who resigned upon her September retirement from the police force.

Walters says Taylor “has paved the way and done so much.”

ESOP was founded in 1972 to address racism in the city police department. Its membership is smaller than the other city police union, the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Walters ran unopposed in this week’s special election. The next regular election is in February 2021.

