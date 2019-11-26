National Politics

Hunters kill 90,286 deer during gun opening weekend

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin wildlife officials say preliminary data shows hunters killed dramatically fewer deer during opening weekend of the state’s traditional nine-day gun season than in 2018.

The state Department of Natural Resources released figures Tuesday that show hunters killed 90,286 on Saturday and Sunday. That’s down nearly 24% from 118,670 deer last year.

The DNR had sold 464,120 licenses that allow hunters to kill deer with a firearm as of Friday. Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoye didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking the number of licenses sold through the Friday preceding the 2018 nine-day season for comparison and inquiring about other possible reasons for the harvest drop-off.

