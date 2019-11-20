Historic designation considered for iconic Jackson hotel

A hotel that was a gathering spot for Mississippi lawmakers and lobbyists may be saved if it can become a historic landmark.

Trustees for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History have put downtown Jackson’s Sun-N-Sand Motor Hotel on consideration for a state landmark designation.

WAPT-TV reports that a 30-day public comment period began Nov. 5. After that ends, trustees will decide on the designation.

The Sun-N-Sand opened in the 1960s near the state Capitol. It closed in 2001, and the buildings have been deteriorating.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

On July 10, the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration announced its intent to tear down the building but keep its iconic midcentury sign.