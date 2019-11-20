DC Council questions investigators who probed ethics scandal

The Washington, D.C., Council has questioned third-party investigators who found a councilman violated council ethics rules.

News outlets report the O’Melveny & Myers lawyers were publicly questioned for nearly five hours Tuesday about their findings into their investigation on Jack Evans. The Washington Post reports the public nature of the meeting was unprecedented.

The law firm was hired by the council to investigate Evans. It recently released a 97-page report that said Evans used his office to benefit private clients whose hefty payments he failed to disclose. Similar allegations against Evans are under federal investigation and forced his resignation as the chair of the regional transit authority board.

Though the investigation wasn’t criminal in nature, attorney David Leviss said it would be incorrect to assume it found no criminal violations.