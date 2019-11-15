Governor’s office: Revenue commissioner resigning

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says state Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman is resigning.

Dunleavy, in a statement, praised Tangeman for his work ethic and contributions to the administration.

Dunleavy’s office says Tangeman will oversee the upcoming release of the fall revenue forecast and stay in the role until a replacement is found.

It was not immediately clear why Tangeman is stepping down. Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said he had no further information. An email seeking comment was sent to Tangeman.

Tangeman worked in the Department of Revenue under former Gov. Sean Parnell. He also previously worked for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.