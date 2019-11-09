Acting BLM director willing to move to Colorado

The acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says he'd be willing to relocate when the agency moves its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to western Colorado.

William Perry Pendley says he would first need to be appointed BLM director. Pendley says he's still deputy director of policy and programs, a job that will remain in the nation's capital.

Pendley tells the Grand Junction Sentinel he would prefer to live near the BLM's new headquarters in Grand Junction.

Pendley grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and has lived most of his life in the West. He owns a home in Evergreen, where his wife still lives.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pendley worked in the Interior Department under President Ronald Reagan and was president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a conservative legal advocacy group.