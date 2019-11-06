Judge reduces Alaska militia leader’s sentence by 10 years

A judge has taken 10 years off the sentence of an Alaska militia leader imprisoned for a conspiracy to murder government officials.

Alaska Public Media reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Schaeffer Cox was resentenced Tuesday in Washington state.

A 2017 appeals court decision overturned Cox's conviction for solicitation to commit murder.

The 10-year reduction to his sentence of 25 years coupled with about seven years already served leaves Cox with eight more years in prison.

Cox was a self-described sovereign citizen and leader of the Fairbanks-based Alaska Peacemakers Militia.

He was charged in 2010 with failure to notify a police officer he was carrying a handgun.

Federal prosecutors successfully presented evidence of a plot by Cox and other militia members to kidnap or kill government or law enforcement officials.