The Latest: Bevin asks recanvass of Kentucky governor vote

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, along with lieutenant governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman, acknowledge supporters at the Kentucky Democratic Party election night watch event, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. AP Photo

The Latest on Kentucky's race for governor (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has requested a recanvass of Tuesday's election results that show he's trailing his Democratic opponent by several thousand votes.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Wednesday that the Republican's campaign is exercising its right to ensure every lawful vote was counted. Bevin has not conceded the election.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says her office received the recanvass request from Bevin.

Democrat Andy Beshear said Wednesday he's confident in the outcome of the election and is starting his transition to move into the governor's office. Beshear is Kentucky's attorney general.

___

12:15 p.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear says he's confident in the outcome of the Kentucky governor's election as he pivots toward preparing to govern the state.

Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he has not heard from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has not conceded.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said the hard-fought campaign ended Tuesday night and that it's time to move forward with a smooth transition.

He appointed his top deputy in the attorney general's office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team. He said the budget he submits to lawmakers early next year will focus on education, health care and infrastructure.

___

3 a.m.

Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime as Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes.

Kentucky has some sorting out to do before inaugurating its next governor.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear — the state's attorney general and the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear — had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner.

In competing speeches late Tuesday, Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

Bevin hinted there might be "irregularities" to look into but didn't offer specifics.