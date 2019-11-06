2 contractors killed, trooper injured in crash in Tennessee

A crash has killed two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors and injured a state trooper.

News outlets report a tractor trailer was involved in the crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Arlington.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the trooper was in his patrol vehicle when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

TDOT spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence says westbound lanes on the interstate were being redirected.

Officials haven't said what caused the crash.