Former Tennessee governors talk bipartisanship at forum

Two prominent former Tennessee governors from separate political parties lamented the lack bipartisanship in current politics and agreed that getting stuff done in government sometimes requires straying from the political party line.

Govs. Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam participated in a discussion on Tuesday at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Bredesen is a Democrat who served as governor from 2003 to 2011. Haslam, a Republican, served from 2011 to 2019.

Both men said they remained optimistic about the country's ability to come together but conceded most people remain more divided than ever on politics.

Bredesen said good leaders look to find consensus when trying to make meaningful changes, while Haslam said he was unsure if Tennessee would continue to elect people who were focused on solving problems.